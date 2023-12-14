Vantage Foundation's Wishing Well Initiative Brings Joy To Rumah Hope Children's Home In Malaysia (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
This holiday season, Vantage Foundation is lighting up the lives of underprivileged youth at Rumah Hope Children's Home in Malaysia with a heartwarming Initiative designed to foster sensitivity and inclusivity during festive holidays. The "Wishing Well" campaign, spearheaded by Vantage Foundation, aims to ensure that everyone at Rumah Hope experiences the joy of the holiday season through the fulfilment of their Christmas wishes. In a world filled with holiday cheer and gift-giving, it is essential to remember that not everyone has the privilege of receiving presents from their ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
This holiday season, Vantage Foundation is lighting up the lives of underprivileged youth at Rumah Hope Children's Home in Malaysia with a heartwarming Initiative designed to foster sensitivity and inclusivity during festive holidays. The "Wishing Well" campaign, spearheaded by Vantage Foundation, aims to ensure that everyone at Rumah Hope experiences the joy of the holiday season through the fulfilment of their Christmas wishes. In a world filled with holiday cheer and gift-giving, it is essential to remember that not everyone has the privilege of receiving presents from their ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Vantage Foundation's Wishing Well Initiative Brings Joy To Rumah Hope Children's Home In Malaysia PR Newswire
Introducing the Vantage Foundation: A New Charity Racing to Raise Awareness of Invisible Challenges - PR Newswire ... PR Newswire Asia
Vantage Foundation's Wishing Well Initiative Brings Joy To Rumah Hope Children's Home In MalaysiaPETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Vantage Foundation is lighting up the lives of underprivileged youth at Rumah Hope Children's Home in Malaysia with a heartw ...
Vantage | What Biden's cancelled visit to India could've achievedAs India grapples with security challenges, the postponement of President Biden's visit underscores the complexities in the India-US relationship ...
Vantage FoundationVideo su : Vantage Foundation