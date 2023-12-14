Vantage Foundation’s Wishing Well Initiative Brings Joy To Rumah Hope Children’s Home In Malaysia

Leggi su sbircialanotizia

(Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) PETALING JAYA,, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/This holiday season,Foundation is lighting up the lives of underprivileged youth atChildren'sinwith a heartwarmingdesigned to foster sensitivity and inclusivity during festive holidays. The "" campaign, spearheaded byFoundation, aims to ensure that everyone at