Trick Williams: “L’esperienza nel football mi ha preparato al mondo del wrestling” (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) Lo scorso weekend Trick Williams è risultato vincitore dell’Iron Survivor Challenge di NXT Deadline, l’ultimo Premium Live Event dell’anno targato WWE. Quella di Williams è una crescita costante nel tempo e tale vittoria ha sicuramente consolidato il suo momento. Subito dopo questo successo, l’atleta è stato intervistato dal noto podcast del Busted Open Radio di Dave LaGreca, show radiofonico in cui sono state toccate diverse tematiche, incluso il passato sportivo di Williams. Trick ha infatti dichiarato di dover ringraziare tanto il lavoro svolto nel mondo del football, un panorama capace di prepararlo alle basi del professional wrestling. Qui sotto potete trovare l’intervista completa.
