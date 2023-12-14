Tennis, Atp premia coach di Sinner e Djokovic si infuria

... Roland Garros e US Open, si è congratulato con Vagnozzi e Cahill, ma ha poi polemizzato taggando il proprio coach Goran Ivanisevic e l'account ufficiale dell': "Goran, suppongo che abbiamo ...

Tennis, Atp premia coach di Sinner e Djokovic si infuria Tiscali

Polemica Djokovic: tira in mezzo il team di Sinner e lancia una bordata all’ATP! Tuttosport

‘I have not seen a player his age play so well’ – Carlos Alcaraz comparisons with Big 3 assessed by former star

“How do you tell someone who dreams of being a tennis player, of winning a major ... Lopez, who turned professional in 1997, won seven ATP singles titles during an impressive 26-year career, which he ...

Jannik Sinner has been voted as the Fan's Favorite Player of the Year in the 2023 ATP Awards.

Andrey Rublev and his countryman Karen Khachanov were voted as the 2023 ATP Fans' Favourite Doubles Team, and won their maiden Masters-level title in Madrid this year. Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime ...