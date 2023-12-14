Sky Up The Edit | presentata con Abodi la seconda Edizione dedicata ai Valori dello Sport

Sky The

Sky Up The Edit: presentata con Abodi la seconda Edizione dedicata ai Valori dello Sport (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) Torna Sky Up The Edit, il progetto di Sky per promuovere l’inclusione digitale nelle scuole. La seconda Edizione è dedicata ai Valori dello Sport: oggi la presentazione a Roma all’Istituto di Istruzione Superiore Leonardo Da Vinci a Fiumicino alla presenza del Ministro dello Sport Abodi, Federico Ferri, direttore di Sky Sport e Sarah Varetto, EVP Sky ItaliaDopo il successo della prima Edizione - che ha visto il coinvolgimento di più di 500 classi e oltre 10mila studenti in tutta Italia - torna Sky Up The Edit, il progetto rivolto a studentesse e studenti tra gli 8 e i 18 anni, che mira a sviluppare le competenze digitali delle giovani generazioni. Questa iniziativa ...
