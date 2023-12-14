Sky Up The Edit | presentata con Abodi la seconda Edizione dedicata ai Valori dello Sport

(Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) Torna Sky Up The, il progetto di Sky per promuovere l’inclusione digitale nelle scuole. Laai: oggi la presentazione a Roma all’Istituto di Istruzione Superiore Leonardo Da Vinci a Fiumicino alla presenza del Ministro, Federico Ferri, direttore di Skye Sarah Varetto, EVP Sky ItaliaDopo il successo della prima- che ha visto il coinvolgimento di più di 500 classi e oltre 10mila studenti in tutta Italia - torna Sky Up The, il progetto rivolto a studentesse e studenti tra gli 8 e i 18 anni, che mira a sviluppare le competenze digitali delle giovani generazioni. Questa iniziativa ...

Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry nel giorno della sua morte "Era felice e in buona salute"

L'attrice ha fatto queste dichiarazioni a Variety nell'ambito di un' intervista condotta da Reese Whiterspoon , sua compagna di avventure inMorning Show , serie televisiva acclamata dalla ...

The Good House con Sigourney Weaver in prima tv su SKY e NOW Cinefilos.it

Arriva su Sky "The Lost King" di Stephen Frears Agenzia di stampa Italpress Italpress

Former Shanxi bureau head turns himself in

An official from the central anti-corruption coordination group said that Chang's surrender is a significant outcome of the ongoing "Sky Net" operation. The group will continue to deepen international ...

Israel-Gaza war live: Rishi Sunak reasserts backing for two-state solution after Israeli ambassador to UK says ‘absolutely no’ to plan

UK prime minister says too many innocent people losing their lives after Tzipi Hotovely gives interview rejecting two-state solution. 11:55 The Israel Defense Forces have said that 36 of ...