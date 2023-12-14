Shaping the Future of Compliance in Digital Assets (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) MUNICH, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, regulatory and AML Compliance pose unique challenges. MarketGuard, in its forward-thinking collaboration with JayBee AG, is redefining AML, KYC, and KYT Compliance for blockchain businesses. MarketGuard, offering innovative crypto Compliance solutions, aimed to upgrade its SaaS platform to address the rapidly changing Digital currency landscape. JayBee, a Swiss company specialised in Compliance, regulation, and risk management with a strong focus on DLT & FinTech, emerged as the perfect strategic partner. Together, an all-encompassing Compliance officer's workspace has been created streamlining all tasks from client onboarding and risk assessment to transaction monitoring and regulatory ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, regulatory and AML Compliance pose unique challenges. MarketGuard, in its forward-thinking collaboration with JayBee AG, is redefining AML, KYC, and KYT Compliance for blockchain businesses. MarketGuard, offering innovative crypto Compliance solutions, aimed to upgrade its SaaS platform to address the rapidly changing Digital currency landscape. JayBee, a Swiss company specialised in Compliance, regulation, and risk management with a strong focus on DLT & FinTech, emerged as the perfect strategic partner. Together, an all-encompassing Compliance officer's workspace has been created streamlining all tasks from client onboarding and risk assessment to transaction monitoring and regulatory ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) Welcomes Esteemed Fellows to Advance Global Healthcare InnovationThis approach creates a dynamic platform for meaningful change while effectively navigating the ... They play a vital role in shaping TLI's vision for a world where transformative change, cutting - edge ...
Bea World 2023. 27Names +1AI, Shaping the Future of Events. Intelligenza Artificiale, come sfruttarne le opportunità ADC Group
Shaping the Future, a Dubai per COP28 e transizione energetica Secondo Tempo
Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai Electrifies in Thailand with Grand Opening of New IONIQ LabIONIQ Lab will serve as a hub for innovation, and sustainability. Combining these two elements in one place showcases the country's dedication to shaping the future of mobility. IONIQ Lab is designed ...
AUS v Pak 2023-24: WATCH- Cameron Green opens up about battling chronic kidney diseaseAustralian all-rounder Cameron Green stunned the cricket world on Thursday, December 14, by revealing that he has been dealing with chronic kidney disease since birth.
Shaping theVideo su : Shaping the