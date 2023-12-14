Saudi Arabia Selected as IMFC Chair

The International Monetary Fund announced on 13 December 2023, that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been Selected to Chair the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), which provides support to the IMF Board of Governors on the supervision and management of the international monetary and financial system, including on responses to unfolding events that may disrupt the system. "The Kingdom's Chairmanship of the IMFC for 2024-2027 reflects the trust of the international community in the Kingdom's leadership globally and regionally, and the pivotal role it plays in promoting international multilateral efforts," AlJadaan said. "I thank the Former Chair of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cristiano Ronaldo lo ha fatto in campo - pazzesco in Arabia Saudita : le IMMAGINI non mentono
Il calcio cambia : l’Arabia Saudita ospiterà la Champions asiatica
Tutte le gare della F4 Saudi Arabia 2023/2024 in diretta su Parc Fermé
Atalanta - Gasperini : 'Ho rifiutato offerte dall'estero - ma in futuro l'Arabia Saudita...'
Noor Riyadh 2023 - il più grande festival annuale di luce e arte al mondo - ha fatto il suo ritorno nella capitale dell’Arabia Saudita - offrendo oltre 120 opere d’arte realizzate da più di 100 artisti provenienti da 35 paesi. Il festival si svolge fino al 16 dicembre 2023 - coinvolgendo cinque aree della città
Arabia Saudita: il ministro delle Finanze scelto per presiedere il Comitato FMI'La scelta dell'Arabia Saudita per presiedere il Comitato per gli affari monetari e finanziari ...è membro dei consigli di amministrazione del Fondo per gli investimenti pubblici del Regno e di Saudi ...
IAEA Director General Visit Highlights Saudi Arabia's Dynamic Nuclear Power Preparations | IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency
US to Spend $700M on New Embassy in Ireland, Breaks Ground on New Embassy in Saudi Arabia Voice of America - VOA News
Saudi Arabia Selected as IMFC ChairRIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Monetary Fund announced on 13 December 2023, that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been selected to Chair the International Monetar ...
Usa-Arabia Saudita: Sullivan incontra il principe ereditario MohammedIl consigliere per la sicurezza nazionale del presidente degli Stati Uniti, Jake Sullivan, ha incontrato il principe ereditario ...