Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The International Monetary Fund announced on 13 December 2023, that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been Selected to Chair the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), which provides support to the IMF Board of Governors on the supervision and management of the international monetary and financial system, including on responses to unfolding events that may disrupt the system.   "The Kingdom's Chairmanship of the IMFC for 2024-2027 reflects the trust of the international community in the Kingdom's leadership globally and regionally, and the pivotal role it plays in promoting international multilateral efforts," AlJadaan said. "I thank the Former Chair of ...
Saudi Arabia Selected as IMFC Chair

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Monetary Fund announced on 13 December 2023, that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been selected to Chair the International Monetar ...

