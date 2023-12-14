Samyang Corporation Acquires Global Eco-Friendly Certification for Recycled Plastic Fishing Net Materials

Samyang Corporation

Samyang Corporation Acquires Global Eco-Friendly Certification for Recycled Plastic Fishing Net Materials - Achieves eco-Friendly Certification from the international Certification agency, UL Solutions - Leads in reducing carbon emissions by introducing Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) system in chemical business subsidiariesSEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Samyang Group has acquired international Certification for Plastic Materials Recycled from Fishing nets, and is leading in eco-Friendly management by
Samyang Corporation's Eco - Friendly Transparent Flame - Retardant Polycarbonate, Proven Free of Per - and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances(PFAS)

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Samyang Corporation targets the global market with its eco - friendly and safety proven transparent flame - retardant polycarbonate material. Samyang Corporation (CEO Kang Ho - sung) announced on the ...

Samyang launches new industrial water treatment equipment

Korean water treatment leader also establishes dedicated water solutions unit and expands global presence in semiconductor industry.
