RISKTHINKING.AI AWARDED 2ND PLACE IN HKMA’S GREEN FINTECH COMPETITION (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) Amongst 85 submissions from 70 companies, innovative climate risk start-up RISKTHINKING.AI is named a finalist amongst a distinguished group of companies. TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - RISKTHINKING.AI, a Toronto-based climate risk data and analytics provider, proudly announces its achievement of securing second PLACE in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) GREEN FINTECH COMPETITION, held
Amongst 85 submissions from 70 companies, innovative climate risk start-up Riskthinking.AI is named a finalist amongst a distinguished group of companies.
