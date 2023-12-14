OPPO Find X7 Ultra sarà la punta di diamante della serie | svelate alcune specifiche

OPPO Find

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttoandroid©

Autore : tuttoandroid
OPPO Find X7 Ultra sarà la punta di diamante della serie: svelate alcune specifiche (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) OPPO Find X7 Ultra si è reso protagonista di un corposo leak che ne ha svelato il sensore principale e la presenza della connettività satellitare. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Leggi su tuttoandroid
Advertising

OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 Finals Wrap Up, Empowering Global Developers with Upgraded Pantanal Platform

Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as ...

OPPO Find X7 Ultra potrebbe avere una funzione esclusiva: ecco quale  GizChina.it

OPPO Find X7 Ultra sarà la punta di diamante della serie: svelate alcune specifiche  TuttoAndroid.net

OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 Finals Wrap Up, Empowering Global Developers with Upgraded Pantanal Platform

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 December 2023 - OPPO announced the top three winning teams of OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 following the demonstration of the final ten teams' work at th ...

Oppo, promozioni per Natale: il regalo è sempre più tech

Con il Natale oramai alle porte, Oppo propone una serie di device del suo ecosistema per rendere uniche e speciali queste festività natalizie. Fino al 25 dicembre, ...
Video su : OPPO Find
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : OPPO Find OPPO Find Ultra sarà punta