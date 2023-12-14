OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 Finals Wrap Up, Empowering Global Developers with Upgraded Pantanal Platform (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) (Adnkronos) - KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 December 2023 - OPPO announced the top three winning teams of OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 following the demonstration of the final ten teams' work at the Final Event in Kuala Lumpur. "We are extremely grateful for the support from Global Developers who have come with us on this journey. The intelligent products and experiences we've brought to users so far are just a starting point." said Nicole Zhang, General Manager of Software Innovation Center, OPPO. " We are now looking ahead to what comes next—working closely with Global Developers all over the world to create services that understand users even more deeply, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
OPPO annuncia le finali di ColorOSHack 2023: un'occasione per potenziare l'ecosistema PantanalSi terranno oggi a Kuala Lumpur le finali della competizione tecnologica OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 , giunta alla sua quinta edizione. 10 squadre provenienti da oltre 50 Paesi si sfideranno dopo una lunga selezione, con l'obiettivo di sviluppare soluzioni innovative basate ...
OPPO annuncia le finali di ColorOSHack 2023: un'occasione per potenziare l'ecosistema Pantanal Hardware Upgrade
Ecco i finalisti della OPPO COLOROSHACK 2023 per sviluppare l’ecosistema Pantanal Techzilla.it
OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 Finals Wrap Up, Empowering Global Developers with Upgraded Pantanal PlatformKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 December 2023 - OPPO announced the top three winning teams of OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 following the demonstration of the final ten teams' work at th ...
Citroën svela i dettagli del nuovo ë-Berlingo, ora con batteria LFP più grandeIl piccolo van di Stellantis migliora sotto diversi punti di vista, con più autonomia grazie alla nuova batteria e all'efficienza generale del veicolo ...
OPPO ColorOSHackVideo su : OPPO ColorOSHack