Il gender reveal di Roberta Morise in diretta tv (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) Ospite a La volta buona, Roberta Morise ha svelato il sesso e il nome del suo bebè, che aspetta insieme al compagno Enrico Bartolini. “Se sarà femmina la chiamerò Mimì, se è maschio Gianmaria”, ha esordito la showgirl, prima che il tubo in mano alla conduttrice Caterina Balivo iniziasse a sparare stelle azzurre, in un vero e proprio gender reveal in diretta: sarà quindi un maschietto il figlio della conduttrice calabrese, 37 anni, e dello chef stellato, 44. È maschio e si chiamerà Gianmaria… Tanti Tanti auguri alla nostra cara amica @RobertaMorise1 ?? #LaVoltaBuona pic.twitter.com/uuM7iWO1ns— La Volta Buona (@voltabuonarai) December 13, 2023 Per Roberta Morise si tratta quindi del primo figlio, mentre Bartolini ne ha già tre: ...
