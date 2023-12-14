Highlights e gol Vicenza-Rimini 4-5 dopo rigori | Coppa Italia Serie C 2023 2024 VIDEO

Leggi su sportface

(Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) Glie i gol della partita del Menti tra, valida per i quarti di finale diC, terminata 0-0 (4-5 d.c.r.). Durante i 120? minuti da segnalare le espulsioni (una per parte) di Fausto Rossi per i padroni di casa nel secondo tempo regolamentare e di Gigli per gli ospiti nel secondo tempo supplementare. Dal dischetto errore decisivo nel secondo tentativo di Ronaldo per il. Percorso netto per ilche non sbaglia nessun penalty, ultimo rigore trasformato da Stanga. SportFace.