Highlights e gol Vicenza-Rimini 4-5 dopo rigori: Coppa Italia Serie C 2023/2024 (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) Gli Highlights e i gol della partita del Menti tra Vicenza e Rimini, valida per i quarti di finale di Coppa Italia Serie C, terminata 0-0 (4-5 d.c.r.). Durante i 120? minuti da segnalare le espulsioni (una per parte) di Fausto Rossi per i padroni di casa nel secondo tempo regolamentare e di Gigli per gli ospiti nel secondo tempo supplementare. Dal dischetto errore decisivo nel secondo tentativo di Ronaldo per il Vicenza. Percorso netto per il Rimini che non sbaglia nessun penalty, ultimo rigore trasformato da Stanga. SportFace.
