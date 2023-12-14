HeadFirst Group confirms offer to acquire Impellam Group to create a market leading global workforce and STEM talent solutions provider

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 HeadFirst Group ('HeadFirst') and Impellam Group ('Impellam') announce they have reached an agreement for HeadFirst to acquire Impellam to bring together their strengths, to create a leading global player in MSP and mission-critical talent solutions. The combination, with over € 7 billion spend under management (in 2022), will unlock accelerated growth opportunities in North America, UK, Europe, and APAC. HeadFirst believes Impellam represents an attractive opportunity to invest in one of the leading Managed ...
HeadFirst Group confirms offer to acquire Impellam Group to create a market leading global workforce and STEM talent solutions provider

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadFirst Group ('HeadFirst') and Impellam Group ('Impellam') announce they have reached an agreement for HeadFirst to acquire Impellam to bring t ...
