Haier Smart Home Acquires Carrier’s Commercial Refrigeration Business for USD 640 million (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) QINGDAO, China, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Haier Smart Home entered into a stock purchase agreement with Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) to acquire Carrier's Commercial Refrigeration Business ("Carrier Commercial Refrigeration") through acquiring 100% of the equity interest in Carolin Holdings B.V. Carrier, for total consideration of approximately USD 640 million (the "Transaction"), which represents 11x
