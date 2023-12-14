Haier Smart Home Acquires Carrier’s Commercial Refrigeration Business for USD 640 million

Leggi su sbircialanotizia

(Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) QINGDAO, China, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/entered into a stock purchase agreement with Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) to acquire Carrier's("Carrier") through acquiring 100% of the equity interest in Carolin Holdings B.V. Carrier, for total consideration of approximately USD 640(the "Transaction"), which represents 11x