Haier Smart Home Acquires Carrier' s Commercial Refrigeration Business for USD 640 million

Haier Smart

Haier Smart Home Acquires Carrier's Commercial Refrigeration Business for USD 640 million QINGDAO, China, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Haier Smart Home entered into a stock purchase agreement with Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) to acquire Carrier's Commercial Refrigeration Business ("Carrier Commercial Refrigeration") through acquiring 100% of the equity interest in Carolin Holdings B.V. Carrier, for total consideration of approximately USD 640 million (the "Transaction"), which represents 11x 2022A P/E. The Transaction marks Haier Smart Home's expansion from its existing household Refrigeration Business into the Commercial ...
QINGDAO, China, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Haier Smart Home entered into a stock purchase agreement with Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) to acquire Carrier's Commercial Refrigeration Business ("Carrier Commercial Refrigeration") ...

