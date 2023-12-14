(Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) The(Printed Circuit Board Assembly) is the core of electronic devices, combiningknow-how and the assembly of electronic components, which is a pivotal process for device manufacturers in the early stage of product design. By offering thetoterminal devices such as POS (Point-of-Sale), PoC (Push-to-Talk over Cellular), wearable cameras and more,can greatly simplify the manufacturing process, improve efficiency and reduce the time-to-market forcustomers. SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/(Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wirelessand wireless communication modules, announces the ...

Fibocom Propels Digitalization of Smart Industry Terminals with Customized PCBA Solutions

The PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) is the core of electronic devices, combining industry know-how and the assembly of electronic components, which is a pivotal process for device manufacturers ...

Fibocom Wireless Inc.: Fibocom Propels Digitalization of Smart Industry Terminals with Customized PCBA Solutions

The PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) is the core of electronic devices, combining industry know-how and the assembly of electronic components, which is a pivotal process for device manufacturers ...