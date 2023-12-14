Destiny 2 | Legacy Collection è ora gratis su Epic Store

Torna il calendario dell'avvento di Epic Games: un gioco gratis al giorno

Si parte con una proposta recente e anche interessante come2:Collection completo delle prime tre espansioni e ci sono forti possibilità che a breve salti fuori anche la perla di un ...

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection apre le danze su Epic Games Store, il primo dei 17 titoli misteriosi a partire da oggi BiteYourConsole -

Classifica Steam: Wo Long Fallen Dynasty batte Hogwarts Legacy, Sons of the Forest è primo Multiplayer.it

It’s time the Destiny 2 Legacy Collection was free on PS5 and Xbox

With the Destiny 2 Legacy Collection free to claim on the Epic Games Store, it’s about time PS5 and Xbox players were able to dive in without a paywall.

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection is the first of 17 free games available in Epic’s Holiday Sale

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection marks only the first of this 17, meaning that there are still 16 more to come between now and the end of December. Happy holidays indeed! At the present time we don’t have ...