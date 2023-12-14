Crown Aesthetics annuncia uno studio pionieristico sul regime BIOJUVE™ ottimizzato per il microbioma cutaneo

Crown Aesthetics

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
Crown Aesthetics annuncia uno studio pionieristico sul regime BIOJUVE™ ottimizzato per il microbioma cutaneo (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) Lo studio riporta risultati notevoli nella rigenerazione a seguito di trattamento estetico DALLAS, 14 dicembre 2023 /PRNewswire/

Crown Aesthetics, una società di Crown Laboratories, Inc. ("Crown"), oggi ha annunciato che il suo pionieristico studio clinico, recentemente accettato per la pubblicazione sul Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology (JCAD), ha illustrato ulteriormente l'importante ruolo che
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising

Crown Aesthetics annuncia uno studio pionieristico sul regime BIOJUVE™ ottimizzato per il microbioma cutaneo  Adnkronos

Crown Aesthetics Announces Groundbreaking Study on Skin Microbiome-Optimized BIOJUVE™ Regimen APAC ...  PR Newswire

Crown Aesthetics annuncia uno studio pionieristico sul regime BIOJUVE™ ottimizzato per il microbioma cutaneo

Lo studio riporta risultati notevoli nella rigenerazione a seguito di trattamento estetico DALLAS, 14 dicembre 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics, una società di Crown Laboratories, Inc. ("Crown"), ...

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Ends With a Death Blow to the British Monarchy: Prince Charles and Prince William "Are Not Remotely Ready to Take Over"

The sight of Foy and Colman doesn’t just help tie the series up in a neat little bow, but it reminds the viewer just how far the show’s quality and aesthetics have suffered since its early seasons.
Video su : Crown Aesthetics
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Crown Aesthetics Crown Aesthetics annuncia studio pionieristico