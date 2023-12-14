CGTN: Role of youth highly anticipated in promoting China-Vietnam friendship (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The people are the root, the lifeline and the source of strength of China-Vietnam relations, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president said in a signed article published on Tuesday by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam. On Wednesday, Xi and Leggi su sbircialanotizia
The people are the root, the lifeline and the source of strength of China-Vietnam relations, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president said in a signed article published on Tuesday by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam. On Wednesday, Xi and Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
CGTN: Xi Jinping urges China, EU to step up cooperation, handle differencesHe urged both sides to fully leverage the guiding role of the China - EU Summit and the five high - ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023 - 12 - 07/Chinese - President - Xi - Jinping - meets - with - EU - ...
Why China can keep playing the role of global economic engine news.cgtn.com
UN Climate Change Conference: Global participants discuss China's role in combating global climate change news.cgtn.com
CGTN: Role of youth highly anticipated in promoting China-Vietnam friendshipBEIJING, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The people are the root, the lifeline and the source of strength of China-Vietnam relations, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) ...
CGTN : Xi Jinping exhorte la Chine et l'UE à intensifier leur coopération et à gérer leurs différencesLa première réunion en personne de ce type entre les deux principales forces et marchés du monde après la pandémie de COVID-19 - le 24e sommet Chine-Union européenne (UE) - s'est tenue dans la capital ...
CGTN RoleVideo su : CGTN Role