(Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/The people are the root, the lifeline and the source of strength ofrelations, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of(CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president said in a signed article published on Tuesday by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of. On Wednesday, Xi and

CGTN: Xi Jinping urges China, EU to step up cooperation, handle differences

He urged both sides to fully leverage the guidingof the China - EU Summit and the five high - ... https://news..com/news/2023 - 12 - 07/Chinese - President - Xi - Jinping - meets - with - EU - ...

Why China can keep playing the role of global economic engine news.cgtn.com

UN Climate Change Conference: Global participants discuss China's role in combating global climate change news.cgtn.com

CGTN: Role of youth highly anticipated in promoting China-Vietnam friendship

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The people are the root, the lifeline and the source of strength of China-Vietnam relations, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) ...

CGTN : Xi Jinping exhorte la Chine et l'UE à intensifier leur coopération et à gérer leurs différences

La première réunion en personne de ce type entre les deux principales forces et marchés du monde après la pandémie de COVID-19 - le 24e sommet Chine-Union européenne (UE) - s'est tenue dans la capital ...