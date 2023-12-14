CGTN: Role of youth highly anticipated in promoting China-Vietnam friendship (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The people are the root, the lifeline and the source of strength of China-Vietnam relations, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president said in a signed article published on Tuesday by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam. On Wednesday, Xi and Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, met with representatives of youngsters from both countries and people who have contributed to China-Vietnam friendship in Hanoi. Both leaders stressed that the foundation of China-Vietnam friendship lies among the two peoples, and the future of this friendship ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
