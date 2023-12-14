CGTN | Role of youth highly anticipated in promoting China-Vietnam friendship

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/The people are the root, the lifeline and the source of strength ofrelations, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of(CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president said in a signed article published on Tuesday by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of. On Wednesday, Xi and Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party ofCentral Committee, met with representatives of youngsters from both countries and people who have contributed toin Hanoi. Both leaders stressed that the foundation oflies among the two peoples, and the future of this...