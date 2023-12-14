Bournemouth vs Luton Town – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) Dopo aver visto la propria rinascita guidata da Andoni Iraola raggiungere nuovi traguardi lo scorso fine settimana, il Bournemouth punta ad aumentare ulteriormente le proprie speranze di sopravvivenza in Premier League a spese del Luton Town al Vitality Stadium sabato 16 dicembre. I Cherries hanno subito un 3-0 all’Old Trafford da parte del Manchester United nel gameweek 16, mentre gli Hatters hanno lottato con coraggio contro il Manchester City, ma sono stati sconfitti per 2-1. Il calcio di inizio di Bournemouth vs Luton Town è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Bournemouth vs Luton Town a che punto sono le due squadre Bournemouth Dire che il Bournemouth ha messo a tacere il ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Premier League 2023 - 2024, risultati 16a giornata: Aston Villa da sogno, il Liverpool ringrazia. Incubo United e Chelsea...Manchester superano 1 - 2 in rimonta il Luton Town, gli Spurs si tolgono dalla crisi con un convincente 4 - 1 al Newcastle. Cade rovinosamente lo United, che si fa infilare tre volte dal Bournemouth ...
Premier League: Luton frena il Liverpool. Aston Villa ko, il City ne fa sei al Bournemouth Agenzia ANSA
Il calendario completo della Premier League 2023/24 DAZN
