Biathlon | Lisa Vittozzi | “Contenta di essere tornata sul podio Sin qui è la mia miglior stagione al tiro”

Classifica Coppa del Mondo biathlon femminile 2023-2024 : Tandrevold sempre leader - Lisa Vittozzi seconda a -37
Biathlon - Lisa Vittozzi “la bulgara”. Precisione irreale - soprattutto a terra - dove si era inabissata al 55%!
Biathlon - Lisa Vittozzi in ripresa a Hochfilzen. Beatrice Trabucchi infallibile nel tiro e scongiuri per Wierer
Biathlon, sprint Lenzerheide; Lisa Vittozzi terza. Vince la francese Braisaz - BouchetLisa Vittozzi torna sul podio di Coppa del Mondo ed è terza nella sprint di Lenzerheide. Smaltita definitivamente l'influenza che l'ha limitata nelle scorse settimane, la ventottenne di Sappada si è ...
