Biathlon, Lisa Vittozzi: “Contenta di essere tornata sul podio. Sin qui è la mia miglior stagione al tiro” (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) Lisa Vittozzi non sbaglia più un colpo, conferma la sua solidità impressionante e conquista un prezioso terzo posto nell’inedita Sprint di Lenzerheide, valevole per la terza tappa stagionale della Coppa del Mondo 2023-2024 di Biathlon. L’azzurra, grazie ad una prova perfetta al poligono, ha centrato il secondo podio individuale dell’inverno (dopo il trionfo nella 15 km inaugurale di Östersund) dovendosi arrendere solamente alla vincitrice francese Justine Braisaz e alla norvegese Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold. “È stata una gara dura perché la pista non era facile. Ho cercato di interpretarla bene, gestendo nel migliore dei modi la situazione dal primo all’ultimo giro. Il poligono invece mi è sembrato facile, non c’era vento e sono riuscita a controllare meglio i tempi di tiro“, racconta ...
