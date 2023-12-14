Best Fifa Women’s Player 2023 | Bonmati | Caicedo e Hermoso le candidate al premio

(Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) Una stagione che passa e che porterà dei riconoscimenti personali per l’anno che andrà in sordina fra poco meno di un mese. Anche per il calcio femminile è arrivato il momento delPalyer, ilconcesso dallaper la miglior giocatrice dell’anno. A contenderselo saranno Aitana, Lindae Jenniferche sono le principalial. Sono, infatti, in tutto 16 le giocatrici sono state inizialmente nominate per ilThe, scelte da una giuria di esperti. Da questa rosa, le tre finaliste sono state selezionate da una giuria ...

Fifa 'The best coach': Spalletti e Simone Inzaghi finalisti con Guardiola

Il nome del vincitore sarà svelato alla cerimonia dei TheFootball Awards del prossimo 15 gennaio.

FIFA "The Best coach": Guardiola, Inzaghi e Spalletti si giocano il titolo - Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset

Fifa The Best, i candidati di tutti i premi: ci sono Spalletti e Guardiola Sky Sport

Lauren James ‘not in a good place’ following online abuse, according to Chelsea boss Emma Hayes

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said that Blues forward Lauren James is “not in a good place” after receiving “disgusting” online abuse.

The 32 best English players ever

Named FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year six times ... the impeccably composed Moore – who came third in the 1970 Ballon d’Or – really was one of the best ever in the art of defending, as he showed ...