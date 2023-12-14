AEW | Mariah May protagonista del podcast Unrestricted

(Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) Alcune settimane fa abbiamo assistito al debutto diMay in All Elite Wrestling. Dopo una carriera cosparsa di match in giro per l’Europa, l’atleta britannica ha passato l’ultimo anno e mezzo sui ring della STARDOM in Giappone, salvo poi fare il grande salto negli States e quindi arrivare fino alla AEW. Il prossimo episodio delufficiale della federazione di Jacksonville,, sarà interamente incentrato sul suo profilo e la sua storia, come ufficializzato dal tweet sottostante. Somehow, @mayx managed to keep her #AEW signing almost a secret. She tells the story on new #AEWwith @RefAubrey & @WillWashington!Listen now : pic.twitter.com/hul1IL3dt1— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 14, 2023

