AEW: Mariah May protagonista del podcast Unrestricted (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) Alcune settimane fa abbiamo assistito al debutto di Mariah May in All Elite Wrestling. Dopo una carriera cosparsa di match in giro per l’Europa, l’atleta britannica ha passato l’ultimo anno e mezzo sui ring della STARDOM in Giappone, salvo poi fare il grande salto negli States e quindi arrivare fino alla AEW. Il prossimo episodio del podcast ufficiale della federazione di Jacksonville, Unrestricted, sarà interamente incentrato sul suo profilo e la sua storia, come ufficializzato dal tweet sottostante. Somehow, @Mariahmayx managed to keep her #AEW signing almost a secret. She tells the story on new #AEWUnrestricted with @RefAubrey & @WillWashington!Listen now : pic.twitter.com/hul1IL3dt1— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 14, 2023 Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
AEW: Mariah May protagonista del podcast Unrestricted Zona Wrestling
Mariah May debutta in AEW: i retroscena sulla storyline che coinvolge Toni Storm World Wrestling
Mariah May Details Signing With AEW, Beginning Talks After Stardom All Star Grand QueendomMariah May discusses signing with AEW. On the November 8 episode of AEW Dynamite, fans were introduced to Mariah May, who had spent the year competing in STARDOM. May was a highly touted free agent ...
Mariah May names AEW star that inspired her, shares future plansMariah May was on AEW Unrestricted this week. The following was sent to us: Mariah May has been too focused on Toni Storm and AEW to bother furnishing her new American apartment (watch the episode on ...
AEW MariahVideo su : AEW Mariah