WWE: Trick Williams è pronto al “grande salto” nel main roster (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) La star di NXT Trick Williams sembrerebbe essere attualmente al top della carriera. Questo status ha avuto ulteriore conferma dopo aver conquistato la vittoria al Men’s Iron Survivor Match durante NXT Deadline. Considerando che, prima della pandemia, Wiliams non era nemmeno adeguatamente allenato come pro wrestler, i livelli raggiunti durante l’ultimo anno sono davvero impressionanti. L’atleta sembrerebbe, tuttavia, pronto ad elevare ulteriormente il suo attuale status. Conta solo il presente Durante un’apparizione a “Busted Open Radio”, è stato chiesto a Williams se si sentisse pronto ad un eventuale passaggio a Raw o a SmackDown e questa è stata la sua risposta: “Ad essere onesti, sono dell’idea che sia meglio saper stare al proprio posto. Qualunque sia il mio compito, lo porterò a ...
