WWE : Carmelo Hayes attaccato alle spalle lancia l’accusa ad Ilja Dragunov. Che ne pensa Trick WIlliams?
WWE : Incredibile impresa di Trick Williams - trionfo allo scadere con una clamorosa rimonta
WWE : Melo rinuncia a Trick a bordo ring e viene beffato - non sarà nell’Iron Survivor Challenge
WWE : Trick Williams si qualifica per l’Iron Survivor Challenge. Ancora incomprensioni con Melo
WWE : Lita annuncia i suoi Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match - protagonisti Roxanne Perez e Trick Williams
WWE : Tra Trick Williams e Carmelo Hayes spunta Lexis King… finale thriller a NXT!
WWE: Trick Williams è pronto al “grande salto” nel main roster Zona Wrestling
WWE: Carmelo Hayes attaccato alle spalle lancia l’accusa ad Ilja Dragunov. Che ne pensa Trick WIlliams Zona Wrestling
Grayson Waller To Carmelo Hayes: Even With A Broken Leg, I Still Got Drafted Before YouGrayson Waller took a shot at Carmelo Hayes ahead of their match on WWE SmackDown. On December 13, Grayson Waller took to Twitter/X to share a video in which he interrupted a photoshoot with Hayes.
Trick Williams Believes He's 'Absolutely' Prepared For Raw Or SmackDown, Doesn't Look Too Far AheadWhile Trick is firmly established in a major NXT storyline, a move to WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown could come at any point. When asked by Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio if he's prepared for Raw or ...