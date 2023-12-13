WWE | Non è da escludersi a priori il ritorno di AJ Lee

WWE: Non è da escludersi a priori il ritorno di AJ Lee (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) Come ben sappiamo, CM Punk ha fatto il suo clamoroso ritorno in WWE dopo quasi 10 anni di assenza. Il suo ritorno sembrava impossibile, ma nel wrestling mai dire mai. Il ragazzo di Chicago è da anni sposato con un’altra ex Superstar, ossia AJ Lee. Anche lei manca dalla WWE da parecchi anni, ma un suo ritorno non pare da escludersi a priori. Tornerà anche lei? Sean Sapp di Fightful Select ha parlato della posizione di AJ Lee e del suo possibile ritorno in WWE, ora che anche il marito CM Punk è tornato. Ebbene, sembra che la cosa non sia da escludersi a priori. In WWE è ben voluta da molti e diverse lottatrici sarebbero più che contente di salire sul ring con lei e di condividere dei momenti in tv con lei. Peraltro, la stessa AJ sembra avere ...
