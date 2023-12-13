WWE | CM Punk era nel backstage di NXT e ha dispensato consigli ai giovani colleghi

(Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) Sembra proprio che CMabbia preso particolarmente a cuore NXT. Infatti dopo la sua apparizione ad NXT Deadline in un divertente segmento con Shawn Michaels, il Best In The World era presente anche la scorsa notte neldello show.per tutti Ma cosa ci facevaad NXT? Nessun cambio di programma e nessuna apparizione cancellata all’ultimo, ma semplicemente per scelta propria. Inoltre sembra che la sua presenza si stata molto apprezzata e secondo quanto riportato da Sean Ross Sapp, il BITW è stato molto attento allo show e ai match, dispensandoaie dando dei feedback sui vari incontri. Ovviamente è ancora presto per dirlo, ma questo sembra proprio un CMche si trova finalmente a ...

Survivor Series, la WWE batte i record di tutti i tempi per visibilità, vendite e merchandise

Berlino ospiterà Bash in Berlin nell'agosto 2024: il primo grande Premium Live Eventin Germania Inoltre, il ritorno a sorpresa di CM, dopo quasi un decennio di assenza dalla, ha ...

WWE: CM Punk lotterà anche al Madison Square Garden Tuttowrestling

Annunciato il primo match ufficiale di CM Punk dal suo ritorno in WWE World Wrestling

WWE Raw And Smackdown Backstage News And Producers For CM Punk And Randy Orton's Raw Returns

To directly support us and our continuing breaking news, interviews, and the like, subscribe to FightfulSelect.com. You'll get exclusive news sent to you directly before anyone else, and dozens of ...

WWE Hall of Famer urges immediate push for LA Knight amid Randy Orton and CM Punk's resurgence

Concerns arise over potential fallout for WWE star LA Knight following high-profile returns of Randy Orton and CM Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames. B ...