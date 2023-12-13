UYL – Newcastle-Milan 3-1: vittoria in rimonta per le ‘Magpies’ | PM News Pianeta Milan

Arsenal U21 coach Ali delighted with 2-goal Cozier-Duberry: A breath of fresh air

Arsenal U21 coach Mehmet Ali was delighted for Amario Cozier-Duberry after his double in victory over PSV . The Gunners won their UEFA Youth League tie 3-1 on the day.

Newcastle stun PSG in UYL

Newcastle United's Under-19s were able to achieve their first ever UEFA Youth League win.The Magpies had their youth side taking on Paris Saint-Germain' ...