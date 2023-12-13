UYL – Newcastle-Milan 3-1: vittoria in rimonta per le ‘Magpies’ | PM News (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) Alle ore 14:00 si è disputata Newcastle-Milan, partita della 6^ e ultima giornata del Gruppo F della Youth League 2023-2024. Rivivi il LIVELeggi su pianetamilan
Advertising
UYL – Newcastle-Milan 3-1 in rimonta per le ‘Magpies’ | PM News
UYL – Newcastle-Milan 0-1 al 45? : decide per ora Liberali | LIVE News
UYL – Newcastle-Milan 0-1 : che chance per Bonomi! | LIVE News
UYL – Newcastle-Milan 0-0 : iniziata la partita! | LIVE News
UYL – Newcastle-Milan 3-1: vittoria in rimonta per le ‘Magpies’ | PM News Pianeta Milan
Newcastle-Milan, UEFA Youth League 2023/2024: la gallery AC Milan
Arsenal U21 coach Ali delighted with 2-goal Cozier-Duberry: A breath of fresh airArsenal U21 coach Mehmet Ali was delighted for Amario Cozier-Duberry after his double in victory over PSV . The Gunners won their UEFA Youth League tie 3-1 on the day.
UYL NewcastleVideo su : UYL Newcastle