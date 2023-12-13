The Sun | perché ogni giorno può diventare «ogni benedetto giorno»

The Sun

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ecodibergamo©

Autore : ecodibergamo
The Sun, perché ogni giorno può diventare «ogni benedetto giorno» (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) Domani sera, giovedì 14 dicembre alle 20.45, la rock band vicentina salirà sul palco dell’Auditorium del Seminario di Bergamo per portare un messaggio di solidarietà e di pace.Tutto il ricavato dell’evento, che vede affiancati il Centro missionario diocesano, Ascom Bergamo e Websolidale Onlus, andrà a sostegno di tre progetti missionari. I biglietti sono ancora disponibili
Leggi su ecodibergamo
Advertising

√ Per Nile Rodgers, oggi David Bowie verrebbe ignorato dalle label

... What is the experience of songwriters and composers in the music industry " che si è tenuto ieri, ... ha visto intervenire anche il Professor David Hesmondhalgh e il dottor Hyojung Sun, che hanno ...

The Sun, ogni giorno può diventare «ogni benedetto giorno»  L'Eco di Bergamo

The Sea at Midnight: recensione di Too Close To The Sun  RockShock

Video su : The Sun
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The Sun perché ogni giorno diventare ogni