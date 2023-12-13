The Green Lady

The Green

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilfoglio©

Autore : ilfoglio
The Green Lady (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) Quanto mondo sanno creare le parole. E quanti mondi, plurali, escono da una penna, un sogno, un’intuizione o un pennello di un artista. Sally Bayley li riconosce, li eredita dalla tradizione, rende loro omaggio e ne plasma di nuovi, brillanti, chiudendo la sua trilogia sui “libri che salvano la vita” – perché la letteratura è ciò che, nell’inferno, inferno non è, e bisogna farlo durare e dargli spazio – con il suo ultimo romanzo , edito da Clichy. Lirica e tagliente, Bayley con il suo inconfondibile stile va oltre i canoni letterari, sperimenta, gioca, osa e racconta una storia di ricerca di sé e del proprio spazio nel mondo. Si completa il viaggio dell’io narrante, da bambina a scrittrice, e per guardare più lontano, la protagonista getta lo sguardo verso il suo passato e ripercorre le tracce lasciate sul sentiero da antenati, antenate, insegnanti e spiriti guida: la Dama Verde, che ...
Leggi su ilfoglio
Advertising

Tucker Carlson si mette in proprio per essere libero di sostenere Trump

... è lontano il Musk indicato nello stato dell'Unione del 2015 quale imprenditore "green e coraggioso"... suo socio di lunga data, attivo sin dalla creazione del sito di news conservatore The Daily Caller,...

The Green Lady  Il Foglio

UK: The Green Insurer lancia la polizza auto che calcola l'impronta carbonica  AziendaBanca

The Green Lady

e bisogna farlo durare e dargli spazio – con il suo ultimo romanzo The Green Lady, edito da Clichy. Lirica e tagliente, Bayley con il suo inconfondibile stile va oltre i canoni letterari, sperimenta, ...

La casa dell’anno secondo il RIBA è una ‘green house’ piena di piante

La facciata rivestita di pannelli in policarbonato e l'interno organizzato attorno ad un grande atrio centrale. Il progetto dello studio Hayhurst & Co premiato come House of the Year 2023 dal Royal In ...
Video su : The Green
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The Green Green Lady