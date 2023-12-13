Swiss Red Cross Selects Omada Identity Cloud for SaaS IGA Provider

Swiss Red

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
Swiss Red Cross Selects Omada Identity Cloud for SaaS IGA Provider (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) Largest humanitarian organization in Switzerland sought solution for compliant and efficient management of identities COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced the Swiss Red Cross will use Omada Identity Cloud to manage its 2,400 identities, streamline Identity automation and address compliance now and
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising

Intervista con Frédéric Arnault

... insieme agli orologi, c'è il campione in carica Max Verstappen, pilota della scuderia Red Bull di ... Dopo aver fatto la storia dell'orologeria realizzando il primo "orologio connesso" Swiss made, non ...

SWISS lancia la 'LXmas' campaign  MD80.it

Swiss Red Cross Selects Omada Identity Cloud for SaaS IGA Provider  PR Newswire

Swiss Red Cross Selects Omada Identity Cloud for SaaS IGA Provider

Largest humanitarian organization in Switzerland sought solution for compliant and efficient management of identities ...

20 Largest Organic Wine Producing Countries

In this article, we are going to discuss the 20 largest organic wine producing countries. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global organic wine market, and sustainable winemaking in the United ...
Video su : Swiss Red
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Swiss Red Swiss Cross Selects Omada Identity