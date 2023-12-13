Start list sprint femminile Lenzerheide 2023 biathlon | italiane in gara e pettorali di partenza

(Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) Ladelladella tappa di Coppa del Mondo didi: ecco leine idi. Col bib 1 troviamo Samuela Comola, col bib 23 Rebecca Passler, 29 per Lisa Vittozzi, 42 per Dorothea Wierer e infine 68 per Beatrice Trabucchi. Si comincia alle ore 14.15 di giovedì 14 dicembre in terra svizzera. Di seguito ecco lacompleta. 1 COMOLA Samuela ITA 1998 14:15:30 2 GROTIAN Selina GER 2004 14:16:00 3 ANDEON Sara SWE 2003 14:16:30 4 HAECKI-GROSS Lena SUI 1995 14:17:00 5 MERKUSHYNA Anastasiya UKR 1995 14:17:30 6 MOSER Nadia CAN 1997 14:18:00 7 STEINER Tamara AUT 1997 14:18:30 8 REPINC Lena SLO ...

Genova, Piano Caurggi: Presentato il bilancio di StarTappe

... e per la rigenerazione urbana, attraverso attività di formazione, avvio al lavoro, eup di ... Media di 66 matching alla settimana tra domanda e offerta; 3201 mailingdi operatori del ...

Biathlon - La start list della sprint femminile: le big scelgono il secondo gruppo. 29 per Vittozzi, 42 per Wierer FondoItalia.it

Discesa femminile St. Moritz 2023, start list e programmazione tv e streaming Scimagazine

Haryana reach the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy final: Key stats

Haryana have reached the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy final after defeating Tamil Nadu in the first semi-final on Wednesday. Batting first, Haryana posted a competitive 293/7 in 50 overs, riding on ...

Netflix’s most streamed show in 2023 list revealed and viewers brand it a ’10/10'

The Night Agent was Netflix’s most watched show at the start of 2023, and fans are now urging everyone ... It wasn’t just series that were included in the 4000-strong list, Netflix also revealed how ...