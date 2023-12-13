Start list sprint femminile Lenzerheide 2023 biathlon | italiane in gara e pettorali di partenza

Start list

Start list sprint femminile Lenzerheide 2023 biathlon: italiane in gara e pettorali di partenza (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) La Start list della sprint femminile della tappa di Coppa del Mondo di biathlon di Lenzerheide 2023: ecco le italiane in gara e i pettorali di partenza. Col bib 1 troviamo Samuela Comola, col bib 23 Rebecca Passler, 29 per Lisa Vittozzi, 42 per Dorothea Wierer e infine 68 per Beatrice Trabucchi. Si comincia alle ore 14.15 di giovedì 14 dicembre in terra svizzera. Di seguito ecco la Start list completa. 1 COMOLA Samuela ITA 1998 14:15:30 2 GROTIAN Selina GER 2004 14:16:00 3 ANDEON Sara SWE 2003 14:16:30 4 HAECKI-GROSS Lena SUI 1995 14:17:00 5 MERKUSHYNA Anastasiya UKR 1995 14:17:30 6 MOSER Nadia CAN 1997 14:18:00 7 STEINER Tamara AUT 1997 14:18:30 8 REPINC Lena SLO ...
