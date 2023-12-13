Royal Joh Enschedé Announces New Collectible Banknote and Augmented Reality Experience Honoring Football Legend Dennis Bergkamp

Royal Joh

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
Royal Joh. Enschedé Announces New Collectible Banknote and Augmented Reality Experience Honoring Football Legend Dennis Bergkamp (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) HAARLEM, Netherlands, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Royal Joh. Enschedé, an Authentix company and world-renowned security printer, in association with The Global Note B.V., Announces the launch of the Golden Bergkamp commemorative Banknote in honor of Football Legend Dennis Bergkamp. This Collectible note celebrates the Legendary goal scored by Bergkamp during the quarter-final match between
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising

Finanza e Attualità dal 1876  il Bollettino

Royal Joh. Enschedé Announces New Collectible Banknote and Augmented Reality Experience Honoring Football ...  PR Newswire

Royal Joh. Enschedé Announces New Collectible Banknote and Augmented Reality Experience Honoring Football Legend Dennis Bergkamp

HAARLEM, Netherlands, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Joh. Enschedé, an Authentix company and world-renowned security printer, in association with The Global Note B.V., announces the launch of the ...

Advocates, victims' families oppose destroying Robert Pickton evidence

VANCOUVER - Advocates and families of victims who were murdered by serial killer Robert Pickton say they are opposed to recent applications filed by the B.C. RCMP to destroy or ...
Video su : Royal Joh
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Royal Joh Royal Enschedé Announces Collectible Banknote