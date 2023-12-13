Royal Joh. Enschedé Announces New Collectible Banknote and Augmented Reality Experience Honoring Football Legend Dennis Bergkamp (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) HAARLEM, Netherlands, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Royal Joh. Enschedé, an Authentix company and world-renowned security printer, in association with The Global Note B.V., Announces the launch of the Golden Bergkamp commemorative Banknote in honor of Football Legend Dennis Bergkamp. This Collectible note celebrates the Legendary goal scored by Bergkamp during the quarter-final match between the Netherlands and Argentina in the 1998 World Cup. The unique golden laced Banknote styled Collectible, offered in a limited edition by The Global Note™, contains many unique features including 23 carat gold and sophisticated microtext. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Royal Joh. Enschedé, an Authentix company and world-renowned security printer, in association with The Global Note B.V., Announces the launch of the Golden Bergkamp commemorative Banknote in honor of Football Legend Dennis Bergkamp. This Collectible note celebrates the Legendary goal scored by Bergkamp during the quarter-final match between the Netherlands and Argentina in the 1998 World Cup. The unique golden laced Banknote styled Collectible, offered in a limited edition by The Global Note™, contains many unique features including 23 carat gold and sophisticated microtext. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Royal Joh. Enschedé Announces New Collectible Banknote and Augmented Reality Experience Honoring Football Legend Dennis BergkampHAARLEM, Netherlands, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Royal Joh. Enschedé, an Authentix company and world - renowned security printer, in association with The Global Note B. V., announces the launch of the Golden Bergkamp commemorative banknote in honor ...
Finanza e Attualità dal 1876 il Bollettino
“Bastardi affascinanti”, la K-Art a Milano tra tradizione e contemporaneità RaiNews
Royal Joh. Enschedé Announces New Collectible Banknote and Augmented Reality Experience Honoring Football Legend Dennis BergkampHAARLEM, Netherlands, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Joh. Enschedé, an Authentix company and world-renowned security printer, in association with The Global Note B.V., announces the launch of the ...
Advocates, victims' families oppose destroying Robert Pickton evidenceVANCOUVER - Advocates and families of victims who were murdered by serial killer Robert Pickton say they are opposed to recent applications filed by the B.C. RCMP to destroy or ...
Royal JohVideo su : Royal Joh