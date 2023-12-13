Palm Royale: trama, cast e prime immagini della serie Apple TV+ (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) Palm Royale è la nuova serie targata Apple TV+, ambientata a Palm Beach, con un cast stellare. Sarà disponibile in streaming dal 20 marzo, data in cui verranno pubblicati i primi tre episodi. A seguire nuove puntate, ogni mercoledì, fino all’8 maggio. Apple TV+ ha svelato le prime immagini ufficiali della nuova serie. #PalmRoyale will premiere on #AppleTVPlus March 20.The comedy series, starring #KristenWiig, follows an ambitious woman's attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society.(https://t.co/boJhk96ZXT) pic.twitter.com/4uQjik7fQu— tv+news · all things ?tv+ ...Leggi su optimagazine
Advertising
Palm Royale, primo sguardo alla nuova serie con Kristen Wiig: di cosa parlaApple TV+ ha pubblicato le prime immagini di Palm Royale , la nuova serie televisiva con protagonista Kristen Wiig. Lo show, liberamente ispirato al romanzo di Juliet McDaniel dal titolo Mr. and Mrs. American Pie debutterà il prossimo 20 marzo. ...
Prime foto della nuova serie tv Palm Royale Corriere dello Sport
Palm Royale, prime immagini della serie con Ricky Martin protagonista Gay.it
‘Palm Royale': Kristen Wiig Plays Ambitious Social Climber in First Photos for Apple TV+ SeriesAmerican Pie, tells the story of Maxine Simmons, played by Wiig, attempting to break into Palm Beach high society after being dumped by her husband and social circle. As Maxine struggles to ...
We can’t wait to binge 'Palm Royale' next year, mainly for the Kaia Gerber fashion contentShared to Instagram just yesterday, Apple gave fans and fashion lovers alike a sneak peek into the Palm Royale world. In the carousel of stills posted it’s made very clear that the aesthetic for this ...
Palm RoyaleVideo su : Palm Royale