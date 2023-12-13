'Linyi Trade City - China Aggregation' International Brand Promotion Conference kicks off in Beijing (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) Beijing, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
A report from Global Times Online: The "Linyi Trade City - China Aggregation" International Brand Promotion Conference themed on "Gathering and Selling of Quality Goods around the World" was held in Beijing on December 10, 2023. The Conference gave a detailed introduction to the achievements of Linyi, East China's Shandong Province in the Trade and logistics industry in recent years and Linyi Trade City's transformation and upgrading, aiming at further enhancing the influence of Linyi Trade City's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
‘Linyi Trade City · China Aggregation’ Intl Brand Promotion Conference kicks off in BeijingZhou Keren, former vice minister of China's Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation, delivers a keynote speech at the conference.
