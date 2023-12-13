Il Manchester United fuori dalla Champions e dall’Europa | il fallimento di Ten Hag

Manchester United

Il Manchester United fuori dalla Champions e dall’Europa, il fallimento di Ten Hag (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) Il Manchester United fuori dall’Europa, il fallimento di Ten Hag. Brutta batosta per lo United che è fuori sia dalla Champions che dall’Europa League. Lo United di Ten Hag ha perso in casa contro il Bayern Monaco mentre il Copenaghen ha battuto il Galatasaray e ha conquistato il secondo posto nel girone (vera sorpresa di questi gironi di Champions). Lo United è finito quarto. A questo punto la posizione del tecnico olandese è a rischio. Una brutta batosta per il guru che mette i calciatori fuori rosa e banna dalle conferenze stampa i giornalisti sgraditi (anche se formalmente usano altre formule: non hanno chiamato il club per avere la versione dello ...
