Highlights e gol Newcastle-Milan 1-2 | Champions League 2023 2024 VIDEO

Highlights gol

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

Autore : sportface
Highlights e gol Newcastle-Milan 1-2: Champions League 2023/2024 (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Newcastle-Milan 1-2, match valido per la sesta e ultima giornata dei gironi di Champions League 2023/2024. Al St. James Park i rossoneri difendono bene nel primo tempo, ma crollano commettendo una serie di errori difensivi nella stessa azione, venendo puniti dalla conclusione di Joelinton. Nel secondo tempo bella reazione della squadra di Pioli, che prima pareggia con Pulisic, poi addirittura la ribalta grazie a Chukwueze, conquistando i playoff di Europa League. Di seguito ecco le immagini salienti. LE PAGELLE SportFace.
Leggi su sportface
Advertising

Champions League, tutti i risultati dell'ultimo turno in diretta LIVE

Phillips (M), 90+1' Katai (S) Lipsia - Young Boys   2 - 1 ( GLI HIGHLIGHTS ) 51' Sesko (L), 53' ... Anche il Siviglia va fuori dalle coppe mentre il Benfica si salva con un gol di Cabral ed elimina il ...

Champions League, gol e highlights: il Psg pareggia a Dortmund, Barcellona ko  Sky Sport

Lorient-Marsiglia 2-4: gol e highlights  La Gazzetta dello Sport

Celtic – Feyenoord 2-1 highlights e gol: – VIDEO

Celtic - Feyenoord: ecco gli highlights e i gol della sfida valevole per l'ultima giornata del gruppo E di Champions League ...

Newcastle – Milan 1-2 highlights e gol: gran reazione dei rossoneri ma sarà Europa League – VIDEO

Newcastle - Milan: ecco gli highlights e i gol della sfida valevole per l'ultima giornata del gruppo F di Champions League ...
Video su : Highlights gol
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Highlights gol Highlights Newcastle Milan Champions League