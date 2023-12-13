EAGLYS | Mitsui and Quantinuum Collaborate to Build a Quantum-Resistant Data Analytics AI Platform Using Quantum Computing Hardened Encryption Keys

EAGLYS Mitsui

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
EAGLYS, Mitsui and Quantinuum Collaborate to Build a Quantum-Resistant Data Analytics (AI) Platform Using Quantum Computing Hardened Encryption Keys (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) TOKYO, CAMBRIDGE, England and Broomfield, Colo., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

In partnership, EAGLYS, Inc., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Quantinuum have integrated Quantum Origin into EAGLYS' secure computation product DataArmor, strengthening the Platform against the Quantum threat to encrypted Data. Mitsui and EAGLYS have used secure computation technology to Build a Platform that allows research institutes
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Video su : EAGLYS Mitsui
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : EAGLYS Mitsui EAGLYS Mitsui Quantinuum Collaborate Build