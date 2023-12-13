EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 13 Elenco Nuove Carte Speciali Inserite Nella Squadra Della Settimana

EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 13 Elenco Nuove Carte Speciali Inserite Nella Squadra Della Settimana (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Son Heung-min ed Alexandre Lacazette riceveranno una delle Carte Speciali del TOTW 13 per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24 che saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di mercoledi 13 Dicembre. I giocatori sono stati inseriti nell’undicesima Squadra Della Settimana poichè l’attaccante del Gabon che milita nell’Olympique Marsiglia Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ha fornito un assit e segnato due gol Nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo del Lorient, l’attaccante sudcoreano del Tottenham Son Heung-min ha fornito due assist e segnato un gol Nella vittoria in casa contro il Newcastle United e dell’attaccante francese del Lione Alexandre Lacazette ha ...
8 Olivier Giroud portiere Ora è giocabile anche nei videogiochi e in particolare su EA Sports FC con la carta dell'attaccante rossonero che si trasforma in portiere inserita nel TOTW Team Of The Week di questa settimana. Valutazione 84, per un 'portiere d'emergenza' non male. Eccola ...

EA FC 24 servers are currently down for maintenance, with all platforms impacted. Here's when the FC 24 servers will come back online.

They will replace FC 24 TOTW 12 items in packs and stay available for one week only before rotating out. The new cards will join the Ultimate Dynasties items in packs before they rotate out on Friday.
