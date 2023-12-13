CCI Acquires Majority Stake in UK Battery Storage Company L48 Energy BESS Ltd

CCI Acquires

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
CCI Acquires Majority Stake in UK Battery Storage Company L48 Energy BESS Ltd. (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI) announced today that a subsidiary has acquired a Majority Stake in Lower 48 Energy BESS Ltd. (L48 Energy), a Company that originates, builds, owns and operates large-scale Energy Storage systems. Based in the UK, L48 Energy is an independent pure-play Battery Energy Storage (BESS)
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising

CCI Acquires Majority Stake in UK Battery Storage Company L48 Energy BESS Ltd.  investorsobserver.com

Titan gets CCI nod for additional stake purchase in CaratLane - Times of India  IndiaTimes

CCI Acquires Majority Stake in UK Battery Storage Company L48 Energy BESS Ltd.

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI) announced today that a subsidiary has acquired a majority stake in Lower 48 Energy BESS Ltd. (L48 Energy), a company ...

NCLAT gives NTPC breather on CCI penalty

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed a CCI order imposing Rs 40 lakh penalty on government-owned power giant NTPC for not disclosing its acquisition of a 35.47 per ...
Video su : CCI Acquires
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : CCI Acquires Acquires Majority Stake Battery Storage