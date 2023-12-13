CCI Acquires Majority Stake in UK Battery Storage Company L48 Energy BESS Ltd. (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI) announced today that a subsidiary has acquired a Majority Stake in Lower 48 Energy BESS Ltd. (L48 Energy), a Company that originates, builds, owns and operates large-scale Energy Storage systems. Based in the UK, L48 Energy is an independent pure-play Battery Energy Storage (BESS) "originator to operator" and aims to develop, build and own grid-scale batteries at crucial locations in the UK, with possible expansion into other European markets. "The UK is a strategic market for us, and we are pleased to partner with L48 Energy. We look forward to working closely with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
