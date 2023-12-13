AllSpice io | Git for hardware platform | achieves $10m in venture funding for growing enterprise customer base and modernizing electronics design collaboration

(Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/.io, thedevelopmentthat empowers engineers to modernize theirand workflows, has raised an additional $6 million incapital. Theis being leveraged to develop new features for itsand expand complex implementations, integrations, and additional ECAD format support. Investors participating

Service-ALLSPICE.IO, GIT FOR HARDWARE PLATFORM, ACHIEVES $10M IN VENTURE FUNDING FOR GROWING ... Indo-Asian News Service

Git platform AllSpice now curries favor with enterprises TechCrunch

Git platform AllSpice now curries favor with enterprises

At that time, co-founders Valentina Ratner and Kyle Dumont wanted to build a developer operations ecosystem for hardware development. Actions is one of the newest tools for continuous integration and ...