AllSpice io | Git for hardware platform | achieves $10m in venture funding for growing enterprise customer base and modernizing electronics design collaboration

AllSpice Git

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
AllSpice.io, Git for hardware platform, achieves $10m in venture funding for growing enterprise customer base and modernizing electronics design collaboration (Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023) BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 AllSpice.io, the hardware development platform that empowers engineers to modernize their collaboration and workflows, has raised an additional $6 million in venture capital. The funding is being leveraged to develop new features for its growing enterprise customer base and expand complex implementations, integrations, and additional ECAD format support. Investors participating
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising

Service-ALLSPICE.IO, GIT FOR HARDWARE PLATFORM, ACHIEVES $10M IN VENTURE FUNDING FOR GROWING ...  Indo-Asian News Service

Git platform AllSpice now curries favor with enterprises  TechCrunch

Git platform AllSpice now curries favor with enterprises

At that time, co-founders Valentina Ratner and Kyle Dumont wanted to build a developer operations ecosystem for hardware development. Actions is one of the newest tools for continuous integration and ...
Video su : AllSpice Git
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AllSpice Git AllSpice hardware platform achieves $10m