AEW | Dynamite sforerà la sua fascia oraria | Tony Khan annuncia un altro incontro per il Continental Classic

(Di mercoledì 13 dicembre 2023)ha chiesto, ed ottenuto, cinque minuti extra per l’odierna puntata di, in programma stanotte ad Arlington, Texas. TBS ha dunque concesso al boss AEW di sforare le due ore di trasmissione, con quest’ultimo che ha confermato unper il, dedicato alla Blue League. Thanks to our great partners at TBS, we have an overrun of 5 minutes planned for Tomorrow night live on Wednesday Night #AEW!We'll see you all tomorrow, we're excited for a 5 minute overrun on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night, starting 8pm ET/7pm CT tomorrow!—(@) December 13, 2023 Andrade vs Brody King aggiunto ...

Winter Is Coming 2023 durerà cinque minuti in più The Shield Of Wrestling

AEW: Dynamite Winter is Coming 2023, annunciati nuovi match Zona Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling to showcase the Von Erichs at event in Arlington

Their Wednesday appearance comes one week before the release of “The Iron Claw,” the A24 biopic that depicts the rise and fall of the Von Erich family.

AEW Winter is Coming Overrun, MJF & Cole Being Stripped of Titles, Extra Seats & More

MJF and Adam Cole captured the ROH World Tag Team Championships at All In but have only defended the titles one time together. That's because of an injury suffered by Cole that he is still dealing ...