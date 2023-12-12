WWE | The Miz si unisce ai DIY e si regala un altro match con GUNTHER Forse | però | sarà l’ultimo…

(Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) I DIY, Tommaso Ciampa e Johnny Gargano, hanno fronteggiato l’Imperium al gran completo in quel di Raw, nell’ultimo episodio svoltosi a Cleveland. Hanno quindi dovuto trovare un tag-team partner all’ultimo momento, per pareggiare i conti contro, Giovanni Vinci e Ludwig Kaiser. E quest’ultimo non poteva che essere l’idolo di casa The Miz. L’A-Lister ha dunque fatto squadra con gli ex NXT Tag-Team Champions, riuscendo a prevalere nei confronti della stable guidata dall’Intercontinental Champion. Poco dopo lo stesso Miz ha intercettato l’Imperium nel backstage, chiedendo a gran voce un’altra occasione titolata all’austriaco. La risposta, incredibilmente, è stata affermativa ad una condizione: se l’ex campione del mondo verrà sconfitto, non potrà avere altre chance titolate finché il campione rimarrà tale. Non è stata confermata la data del nuovo incontro ...

