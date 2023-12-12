(Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) Questa notte a Monday Night RAW, andato in onda su USA Network, è stato confermato chesarà chiamato ailmondiale dei pesi massimi WWEneldi RAW delche si terrà lunedì 1º gennaio presso il Pechanga Arena di San Diego, California. Dopo il confronto avuto dalle due superstar un paio di settimane fa, Adam Pearce ha confermato che lo Scottish Warrior avrà una rivincita per ildetenuto dal Visionary nella puntata che andrà in onda per lo speciale di capodanno.si sono affrontati a Crown Jewel 2023. Il wrestler britannico ...

News su WWE: Seth Rollins dovrà difendere il titolo contro Drew McIntyre nel primo show di RAW del 2024

Survivor Series WarGames: CM Punk torna in WWE, tripudio a Chicago

...Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn & Randy Orton vs The Judgment Day (Priest, Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio) & Drew McIntyre. Dove vedere Survivor Series: WarGames Il PLE della...

WWE: Seth Rollins insulta ancora una volta CM Punk Tuttowrestling

WWE: Seth Rollins prende in giro CM Punk (VIDEO) Spazio Wrestling

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins’ Contract Update

WWE could be bracing for a seismic shift as the contract of the current World Heavyweight Champion, the Visionary Seth Rollins, is set to expire soon. Currently holding the WWE World Heavyweight ...

WWE: Decisione semplice per CM Punk, adesso la Royal Rumble senza saltare la fila

Dal suo clamoroso ritorno in WWE in quel di Survivor Series, CM Punk non era stato ancora assegnato ad alcun roster, figurando come free agent. Tutti pensavano che la sua collocazione fosse Raw, ma in ...