WWE | Seth “Freakin” Rollins e CM Punk infiammano già i fan | ottimi numeri per il loro segmento

WWE Seth

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
WWE: Seth “Freakin” Rollins e CM Punk infiammano già i fan, ottimi numeri per il loro segmento (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) CM Punk contro SethFreakinRollins è un match che possiamo definire già scritto, un match e soprattutto una rivalità che tutti vogliamo vedere, forse il biglietto per entrambi per arrivare al tanto agognato main event di WrestleMania. Eh sì, perché anche se sembra strano a dirsi, né PunkSeth hanno mai avuto l’onore di lottare nell’incontro più importante della card. Anche qui è doverosa una precisazione, Seth in realtà incassò con successo il Money In The Bank nel main event di WrestleMania 31 nel match fra Roman Reigns e Brock Lesnar, ma quella non è contata come main event completo. numeri pazzeschi Le frecciatine che i due si sono lanciati negli scorsi giorni erano già un segnale di partenza della loro rivalità, ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Survivor Series WarGames: CM Punk torna in WWE, tripudio a Chicago

... Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn & Randy Orton vs The Judgment Day (Priest, Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio) & Drew McIntyre. Dove vedere Survivor Series: WarGames Il PLE della WWE ...

WWE: Seth Rollins insulta ancora una volta CM Punk  Tuttowrestling

WWE: Seth Rollins dovrà difendere il titolo contro Drew McIntyre nel primo show di RAW del 2024  Zona Wrestling

CM Punk's first match back in WWE will be against a member of The Judgment Day (we think)

For now, however, it looks like the final weekend of 2023 is when Punk will face Mysterio to get his feet wet during his WWE return. And even if he doesn’t get the dub, at least Dom will get to be the ...

Why CM Punk Should Win The Royal Rumble (& 5 Better Options)

While CM Punk might be the odds on favorite to win the Royal Rumble, there are other WWE wrestlers who would be great options.
Video su : WWE Seth
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : WWE Seth Seth Freakin Rollins Punk infiammano