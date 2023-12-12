WWE | Sami Zayn sarà lontano dal ring per un tempo indefinito a causa di un infortunio Kayfabe

WWE: Sami Zayn sarà lontano dal ring per un tempo indefinito a causa di un infortunio (Kayfabe) (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) Questa notte durante la messa in onda di Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole ha annunciato che Sami Zayn sarà lontano dal ring per un tempo indefinito a causa di una lesione al menisco, parzialmente lacerato, aggiungendo che l’entità del suo infortunio è ancora tutta da valutare. Secondo quanto anticipato da Dave Meltzer lo scorso venerdì, la lesione fa parte di una storyline creata per giustificare l’assenza del lottatore, il quale sembra aver chiesto un periodo di pausa all’azienda.
