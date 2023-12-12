WWE : Sami Zayn ha richiesto un periodo di pausa - l’indiscrezione
WWE : Seth Rollins ringrazia Sami Zayn con un regalo - un match titolato
WWE : Sami Zayn “gioca in casa” - JD senza Judgment Day soccombe a Crown Jewel
WWE : Traguardo per Sami Zayn - quello di Crown Jewel sarà il suo match n. 900
WWE : Sami Zayn vs Damian Priest diventa il main event meno visto della storia di Raw
WWE : Annunciato il Kickoff Match di Crown Jewel - protagonista Sami Zayn!
News su WWE: Sami Zayn sarà lontano dal ring per un tempo indefinito a causa di un infortunio (Kayfabe)
Survivor Series WarGames: CM Punk torna in WWE, tripudio a Chicago... Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn & Randy Orton vs The Judgment Day (Priest, Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio) & Drew McIntyre.
WWE RAW - Best and Worst - CM Punk's first feud teased, huge botch with Rhea Ripley, The Judgment Day kicks out "member," Cody Rhodes gets new alliesA fter the conclusion of the Survivor Series, WWE RAW has delivered some great episodes. From Drew McIntyre voicing his frustrations to CM Punk making his return, the red brand has experienced some ...