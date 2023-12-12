WWE | Nakamura acceca Cody Rhodes durante il loro match

WWE: Nakamura acceca Cody Rhodes durante il loro match (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) Sono diverse settimane che Shinsuke Nakamura ha posto il suo obiettivo sulla schiena di Cody Rhodes. In uno dei precedenti incontri tra i due il nipponico ha attaccato alle spalle Cody, accecandolo poi con il suo liquido venefico. durante la puntata di Raw di questa notte, i due si sono affrontati nel tanto atteso primo scontro in cui, ad avere la peggio, è stato il figlio di Dusty Rhodes. durante la contesa, quando l’American Nightmare sembrava essere in vantaggio nel match, il nipponico lo ha colpito con il suo “mist” (il liquido che eietta dalla bocca, gesto reso famoso dal leggendario Great Muta), causando la sua squalifica e concedendo la vittoria a Cody.
Cody Rhodes ha sconfitto Shinsuke Nakamura a RAW  The Shield Of Wrestling

Rivelato a Raw l'obbiettivo delle minacce di Shinsuke Nakamura  World Wrestling

"Big push from HHH" - WWE fans want to see popular tag team align with Cody Rhodes to form a "new Nightmare Factory"

WWE RAW hosted a few big matches this week, including a main event consisting of Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura. Fans now want to see Rhodes lead a new stable following the aftermath.

WWE RAW Results: CM Punk Confirms Himself For Royal Rumble; Match Between Cody Rhodes And Shinsuke Nakamura Sees Abrupt Ending

CM Punk signs for RAW and confirms his participation in the upcoming Royal Rumble while Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura faced each other.
